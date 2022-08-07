Case against Madhya Pradesh man for unnatural act with cow

Man who used same syringe to vaccinate 39 students arrested

India

Gwalior, Aug 07: Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Gwalior city.

The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said.

In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow.

Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organisation, filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 14:07 [IST]