    Case against Madhya Pradesh man for unnatural act with cow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gwalior, Aug 07: Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Gwalior city.

    The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said.

    Case against Madhya Pradesh man for unnatural act with cow
    Representational Image

    In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow.

    Probe ordered after 50 cattle die at cow shelter in UPProbe ordered after 50 cattle die at cow shelter in UP

    Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organisation, filed a police complaint.

    Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences), the official said.

    Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 14:07 [IST]
    X