Case against Madhya Pradesh man for unnatural act with cow
Gwalior, Aug 07: Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly indulging in an unnatural act with a cow in Gwalior city.
The incident, which took place on August 4 in Deendayal Nagar, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in a house located in the area, City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria said.
In the CCTV footage, which also surfaced on social media, a person was seen having unnatural sex with a cow.
Later, Nirpat Singh Tomar, the divisional president of Rashtriya Gauraksha Vahini, a cow protection organisation, filed a police complaint.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences), the official said.
Efforts were on to trace the accused, he said.