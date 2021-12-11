Sidhu can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show: Amarinder Singh

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to launch his own political party, 'hopeful of seat arrangement' with BJP

Captain Singh quitting Congress changed Punjab’s political landscape in 2021

New Delhi, Dec 11: The political landscape in Punjab changed in 2021 with Captain Amarinder Singh quitting the Congress. He first stepped down as Chief Minister after a bitter spat with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On November 2, Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday. He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

Punjab Polls: Amarinder Singh to ally with BJP

Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as incorrect , saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab. Singh said that he is open for a tie up with the BJP. However the pre-condition to that was the Centre must repeal the farm laws. With the three contentious farm laws now being repealed the elections in Punjab will be fought by Singh in alliance with the BJP.

After resigning from the Congress, Singh announced that his new party would be called the Punjab Lok Congress.

For the BJP the alliance is an important one. Its long standing ally Shiromani Akali Dal walked out of the NDA citing the farm laws. While the laws are now repealed there has however been no talk of a SAD-BJP patch up.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:05 [IST]