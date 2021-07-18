Captain-Sidhu tussle: Punjab Congress chief calls meeting of MLAs on Monday to end stalemate

Punjab crisis resolved? Captain to stay on as CM, Sidhu to be party chief

Chandigarh, July 18: Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar has called for a meeting of district presidents and MLAs on Monday to end the stalemate between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"All the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit, " Jakhar said in a statement.

This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.

The Congress leader said it would also be appealed that whatever decision the high command wanted to take regarding Punjab should be taken expeditiously so that the party could resolve the important issues related to the people of the state.

He said the meeting will take place at Punjab Congress Bhawan here at 3 pm on Monday.

Jakhar's statement comes amid suspense over the much-awaited announcement by the party high command to resolve the festering internal feud in the Punjab Congress.

There have been hectic developments in Punjab with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reiterating that he has accepted the decision to make Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chief of the Congress party in the state.

However, he underlined that he reasoned miffed at how the issue had been handled and said that he would accept Sidhu's position on the condition that he issue a public apology for derogatory tweets against him.

Sidhu has been critical of Amarinder Singh after the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April quashed a probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing case. Sidhu had questioned the alleged "deliberate delay" in ensuring justice and had accused Amarinder of evading responsibility in the 2015 sacrilege case.

with PTI inputs

