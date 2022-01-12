Capt Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid, month before Punjab polls

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jan 12: Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, a month before the Assembly election.

    Amarinder Singh

    "I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested, " tweeted Amarinder Singh.

    Amarinder Singh who was made to resign last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had left the Congress and then had formed his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

    The Punjab Lok Congress has struck a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for fighting the state assembly polls.

    Punjab will go to polls on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

    amarinder singh coronavirus punjab election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:52 [IST]
    X