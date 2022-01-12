Year 2021: Meet the CMs who Stepped Down, Returned to Power

Hockey stick and ball become party symbol of Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress

Capt Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid, month before Punjab polls

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jan 12: Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, a month before the Assembly election.

"I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested, " tweeted Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh who was made to resign last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had left the Congress and then had formed his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

The Punjab Lok Congress has struck a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for fighting the state assembly polls.

Punjab will go to polls on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:52 [IST]