Can't be disqualified as MLA, never quit from Congress: Alpesh Thakor

Gandhinagar, June 29:

Gandhinagar, June 29: Disgruntled Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor took a U turn over his resignation, saying he had merely resigned from all posts but not from the party. This comes after a writ petition by the Opposition in the Gujarat High Court sought his disqualification as an MLA, a post he chose not to quit.

In his reply to Congress petition seeking disqualification, Thakor said he had resigned from various posts, such as Congress secretary in-charge of Bihar, but not from the party's primary membership.

The question of disqualification arises only when an elected legislator quits the party itself, he said.

Thakor also said he sent the resignation letter to the party leaders through WhatsApp, which is not a "legal mode of communication". He even challenged the party to produce a physical copy of the resignation letter dated April 10.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Thakor resigned from all the posts he held in the Congress on April 10, claiming he and his Thakor community were insulted by the party.