In CJI Bobde’s last hearing, Centre given time to file reply on supply of essentials during pandemic

Cannot afford a mask: Man sports bird’s nest to collect pension at govt office

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Apr 23: The best shield against COVID-19 is the face mask, washing of hands, social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible.

Here is the story of Mekala Murmayya, who cannot afford to buy a mask. He however managed to find an alternate and decided to sport a bird nest.

Kurmayya hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district and had gone to the mandal center to collect his pension.

Mekala Kurmayya can’t buy a mask-still wore one. Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can’t afford pic.twitter.com/NogkmgNr5n — Revathi (@revathitweets) April 22, 2021

The picture was shared by Revathi, editor, south, India Ahead News. In her twitter post, while sharing the image she wrote, "Mekala Kurmayya can't buy a mask-still wore one. Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can't afford."