    coronavirus

    Cannot afford a mask: Man sports bird’s nest to collect pension at govt office

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 23: The best shield against COVID-19 is the face mask, washing of hands, social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible.

    Here is the story of Mekala Murmayya, who cannot afford to buy a mask. He however managed to find an alternate and decided to sport a bird nest.

    Photo caption: Mekala Murmayya, courtesey @revathitweets
    Kurmayya hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district and had gone to the mandal center to collect his pension.

    The picture was shared by Revathi, editor, south, India Ahead News. In her twitter post, while sharing the image she wrote, "Mekala Kurmayya can't buy a mask-still wore one. Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can't afford."

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
    X