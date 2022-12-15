‘Can’t let another 9/11 or 26/11 happen’: Jaishankar's veiled dig at Pakistan, China

Knock on effects of conflict situations suggests it is not business as usual: Jaishankar

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and its ally China, Jaishankar said terrorism is an existential threat to international peace and security and that it knows no borders, nationality, or race.

New Delhi, Dec 15: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said "contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active" and lamented that evidence-backed proposals on terrorism are put on hold without assigning adequate reason.

"A challenge is how do we deal with double standards, both inside and outside this Council. For too long, some have persisted with the approach that terrorism is just another instrument or stratagem. Those invested in terrorism have used such cynicism to carry on," Jaishankar said.

"It is not just plain wrong but could be downright dangerous, even for the very people whose toleration extends this far," he added.

"The suggestion that states who are apparently capable on everything else but are only helpless when it comes to terrorism is ludicrous. Accountability must therefore be the bedrock of counter-terrorism," he said.

"No individual state should endeavour to seek political gain from terrorism and none of us collectively should ever put up with such calculations. When it comes to tackling terrorism, we must overcome our political differences and manifest a zero-tolerance approach," Jaishankar said.

"We cannot let another '9/11 of New York' or '26/11of Mumbai' happen again," said Jaishankar during UNSC briefing on 'Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts.

