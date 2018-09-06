Can a dead rape victim be named? SC says no harm, wants Centre to respond

New Delhi, Sep 6: The Supreme Court has sought the view of the Centre on whether the names of dead rape victims could be disclosed or not. A three judge Bench comprising Justices Madan Lokur, Deepak Gupta and S Abdul Nazeer observed that there appeared to be no prohibition if the family of the victim wanted to do so.

The Bench however decided to seek the Centre's view on the subject. Advocate Indira Jaisingh who raised the issue while dealing with a plea on the formulation of a compensation fund for victims of sexual assault and acid attacks said that no harm would be caused if the identity of a victim who is dead is revealed. The Bench said that in the case of the dead, there is no prohibition. It can be done by the next of kin, the court also observed.

The Bench said that there are two situations. One is when the media goes and finds out. This should not happen. If the next of kin of deceased, says they have no problem, then it is alright, the Bench said.

The Bench asked the government to give its views on whether the media can be allowed to report on the police investigation in cases related to crime against women.