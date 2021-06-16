YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Calf serum not used in SARS CoV2: Bharat Biotech

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday issued a clarification on reports claiming that serum from newborn calves was being used in Covaxin.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In an official statement, Bharat Biotech said, "Newborn calf serum is used in manufacturing of viral vaccines. It's used for cells' growth, but neither used in growth of SARS CoV2 virus nor in final formulation. COVAXIN is highly purified to contain only inactivated virus components by removing other impurities."

    "Bovine serum is widely used in the manufacture of vaccines globally for several decades. The usage of newborn calf serum was transparently documented in several publications including Hamster Efficacy Study over the last 9 months," it added.

    Fake: COVAXIN does not contain newborn calf serum at allFake: COVAXIN does not contain newborn calf serum at all

    The controversy began a day earlier, when an RTI report revealed that new calf serum has been used in revival of vero cells which is used for the production of Covaxin.

    The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday also issued a clarification, stating that while the serum is used only for the manufacturing of vaccines, the final vaccine does not contain newborn calf serum at all.

    Facts have been "twisted and misrepresented" in some social media posts which suggested that indigenously developed Covaxin contains newborn calf serum, the Union Health Ministry said.

    Newborn calf serum is used only for the preparation and growth of vero cells. Serum from bovine and other animal are standard enrichment ingredient used globally for vero cell growth, it said.

    Vero cells are used to establish cell lives which help in the production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in developing vaccines against polio, rabies, and influenza.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X