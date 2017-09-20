The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday pulled up Mamata government over the Durga immersion rules, saying state can't restrict way how society follows rituals.

"Let them (Hindus and Muslims) live in harmony, do not create a line between them," Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwary said, asking the government to provide a "concrete ground" for its decision to stop the immersion of Durga idols after 10 pm on September 30 (Vijaya Dashami day) and on October 1 on account of Muharram.

Hearing three PILs challenging the restrictions on immersion of idols at the end of the five-day Durga Puja festival, a bench, also comprising Justice Harish Tandon, said a mere assumption that a law and order situation might arise, owing to Vijaya Dashami and Muharram falling one after the other, could not be the basis of imposing curbs on immersion timings.

"When you (state govt) are firm there is no communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two?," Calcutta HC added.

On August 23, Mamata Banerjee announces that Durga idol immersion of this year's durga puja will not be permitted for a 24-hour period on the day of Muharram. She had asked the people to cooperate with each other on the day of Muharram and not fall prey to provocation leading to communal problems.

"Some quarters may try to instigate people to flare up communal tension and there are people who may try to take political advantage of this", Banerjee said, addressing a meeting of Durga Puja committees in the evening.

Later, Banerjee on her official twitter account cleared her statement.

OneIndia News