Cabinet meeting highlights: Key decisions announced by Modi government
India
New Delhi, July 08: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is announcing the cabinet decision on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November.
Here are the top decisions and highlights:
- Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
- 810 million people given 5 kg rice / wheat per person and 1 kg dal for one family, free for last 3 months
- Cabinet approves capital infusion of Rs12,450 crore for 3 Public Sector General Insurance Companies
- Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution of 24% till August 2020
- With a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore, this move will benefit over 7.2 mn employees
- PMGKY aims to provide a safety net to the poor and vulnerable
- Cabinet approves development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes for urban migrants and poor
- 1.2 crore tonnes of food grains and 4.6 lakh tonnes of pulses have been distributed in last 3 months. 2.03 lakh tonnes of food grains and 9.7 lakh tonnes of pulses to be given in next 5 months, till November 2020