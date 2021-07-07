Cabinet expansion: Full list of 43 ministers to be sworn-in today

Reddy to Thakur: Ministers likely to be promoted today

New Delhi, Jul 7: Around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, will take oath this evening in Prime Minister Modi's new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members.

The new cabinet will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.

There will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet.

Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP''s Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

The expansion exercise is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Full list of 43 ministers To join team modi:



1. Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Kiren Rijiju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10.Hardeep Singh Puri

11.Mansukh Mandaviya

12.Bhupender Yadav

13.Parshottam Rupala

14.G. Kishan Reddy

15.Anurag Singh Thakur

16.Pankaj Choudhary

17. Anupriya Singh Patel

18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20.Shobha Karandlaje

21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23. Meenakashi Lekhi

24. Annpurna Devi

25.A. Narayanaswamy

26.Kaushal Kishore

27.Ajay Bhatt

28.B. L. Verma

29.Ajay Kumar

30.Chauhan Devusinh

31.Bhagwanth Khuba

32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33.Pratima Bhoumik

34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38.Bishweswar Tudu

39.Shantanu Thakur

40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41.John Barla

42. Dr. L Murugan

43. Nitish Pramanik