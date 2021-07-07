YouTube
    Cabinet expansion: Full list of 43 ministers to be sworn-in today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jul 7: Around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, will take oath this evening in Prime Minister Modi's new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members.

    Cabinet expansion: Full list of 43 ministers to be sworn-in today

    The new cabinet will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.

    There will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet.

    Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

    Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP''s Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

    The expansion exercise is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

    This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

    Full list of 43 ministers To join team modi:

    1. Narayan Tatu Rane

    2. Sarbananda Sonowal

    3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

    4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

    5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

    6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

    7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

    8. Kiren Rijiju

    9. Raj Kumar Singh

    10.Hardeep Singh Puri

    11.Mansukh Mandaviya

    12.Bhupender Yadav

    13.Parshottam Rupala

    14.G. Kishan Reddy

    15.Anurag Singh Thakur

    16.Pankaj Choudhary

    17. Anupriya Singh Patel

    18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

    19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    20.Shobha Karandlaje

    21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

    22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

    23. Meenakashi Lekhi

    24. Annpurna Devi

    25.A. Narayanaswamy

    26.Kaushal Kishore

    27.Ajay Bhatt

    28.B. L. Verma

    29.Ajay Kumar

    30.Chauhan Devusinh

    31.Bhagwanth Khuba

    32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil

    33.Pratima Bhoumik

    34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar

    35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

    36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

    37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

    38.Bishweswar Tudu

    39.Shantanu Thakur

    40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

    41.John Barla

    42. Dr. L Murugan

    43. Nitish Pramanik

