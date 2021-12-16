YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18to 21 years has been cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Last ear Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the plan is under review.

    In his Independence Day speech, the PM had said that the government is concerned about the health of the daughters and sisters. To save them from malnutrition it is necessary that they get married at the right age.

    Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years

    The government would make changes to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act before getting its plan into action. Currently the minimum age of marriage for men is 21 and and for women it is 18 years.

    To examine this, a task force had been set up. Dr. V K Paul, senior officials of the Health Ministry, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Law Ministry were part of this panel. The task force had submitted the proposal in December and said that a woman must be at least 21 years old at the time of her first pregnancy.

    More UNION CABINET News  

    Read more about:

    union cabinet marriage

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X