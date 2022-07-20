YouTube
    Cabinet approves signing of MoU for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to an agreement with Maldives in the field of judicial cooperation which seeks to tap benefits of information technology for court digitisation.

    According to an official statement, the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Judicial Service Commission of Maldives is the eighth agreement signed between India and other countries in the field of judicial cooperation.

    "This MoU will provide a platform to tap benefits of Information Technology for court digitisation and can be a potential growth area for the IT companies and start-ups in both the countries," the statement said.

    The agreement will not only enable exchange of knowledge and technology in judicial and other legal areas between the two countries but also further the objectives of "Neighbourhood First" policy, the statement said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 16:51 [IST]
    X