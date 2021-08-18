Cabinet approves Rs 77.45 crore for revival of North Eastern agri-marketing corporation

Government is trying to find excuse to curtail Monsoon Session of Parliament: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 18: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 77.45 crore package for the revival of state-run North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) is a central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

"CCEA has approved a revival package of Rs 77.45 crore for NERAMAC," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting.

The revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans like providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds and fertiliser, post-harvesting facilities to promote the products of north-east farmers in the world market, the minister added.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 17:32 [IST]