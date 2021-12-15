Major push to make semiconductor chips in India gets Cabinet nod

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 15: The Union Cabinet has approved the Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India.

    Cabinet approves Programme for Development of Semiconductors

    The government will provide incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore for semiconductor production over the next six years. Incentives of Rs. 2.3 Lakh Crores to position India as global hub. The scheme will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem

    Cabinet highlights:

    Cabinet approves scheme to provide incentives to encourage digital transactions through RuPay debit card and BHIM UPI of small amounts. It will incur an expense of around Rs 1,300 crore

    Cabinet approves implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26; Scheme to benefit to about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers.

    New projects included under accelerated Irrigation Benefit programme focused completion of 60 ongoing projects

    Under 'Har Khet ko Pani', 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation through surface minor irrigation and rejuvenation of water bodies, and 1.52 lakh hectare ground water irrigation in suitable bloked.

    X