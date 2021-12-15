Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws: Bill listed for winter session

Cabinet clears repeal of farm laws: Bill to be placed in Parliament

Cabinet extends PMGKAY by four more months

Major push to make semiconductor chips in India gets Cabinet nod

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Union Cabinet has approved the Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India.

The government will provide incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore for semiconductor production over the next six years. Incentives of Rs. 2.3 Lakh Crores to position India as global hub. The scheme will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem

Cabinet highlights:

Cabinet approves scheme to provide incentives to encourage digital transactions through RuPay debit card and BHIM UPI of small amounts. It will incur an expense of around Rs 1,300 crore

Cabinet approves implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26; Scheme to benefit to about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers.

New projects included under accelerated Irrigation Benefit programme focused completion of 60 ongoing projects

Under 'Har Khet ko Pani', 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation through surface minor irrigation and rejuvenation of water bodies, and 1.52 lakh hectare ground water irrigation in suitable bloked.