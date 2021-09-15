Cabinet approves MoU between NDMA and Department of Civil Protection of Italy

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 15: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

    Benefits:

    The MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management which was signed between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council Ministers of the Italian Republic.

    The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Italy will benefit from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

    The MoU on cooperation in the Field of Disaster Risk Reduction and management between the NDMA of the Republic of India and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic was signed in June, 2021.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 16:56 [IST]
    X