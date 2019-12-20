  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA: Those born before 1987 or whose parents born before 1987 are Indians

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 are bonafide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top government official said on Friday.

    According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, barring those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.

    CAA: Those born before 1987 or whose parents born before 1987 are Indians
    Representational Image

    The clarification came amid the protests against the CAA and the several versions being circulated in social media about the recently enacted law. Those who are born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said. In case of Assam, the cut of date for identification of an Indian citizen is 1971.

    More INDIANS News

    Read more about:

    indians nrc citizenship bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue