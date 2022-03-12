EVMs are foolproof, do not make a football out of these: CEC

Hours before first phase voting, CEC reaches out to voters, appeals to come in huge numbers

Bypoll to Asansol LS seat, four assembly constituencies on April 12

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 12: By-polls to one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly constituencies across four states will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The Asansol parliamentary seat in West Bengal fell vacant following the resignation of BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo, who joined the Trinamool Congress.

By-elections will also be held for Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North.

Schedule for Bye Elections

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17th March, 2022, (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations: 24th March, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 25th March, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 28th March, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 12th April, 2022 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 16th April, 2022 (Saturday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 18th April, 2022 (Monday)

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission' s instruction No. 437/6/1NST/2016-CCS, dated 29th June, 2017.

Candidates with criminal antecedents are required to publish information in this regard in newspapers and through Television channels on three occasions during the campaign period. A political party that sets up candidates with criminal antecedents is also required to publish information about criminal background of its candidates, both on its website and also in newspapers and Television channels on three occasions.