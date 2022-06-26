YouTube
    Bypoll results 2022: Meet the winners

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 26: The counting of votes for bypolls for three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly seats across five states and Delhi was conducted today.

    BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua receives his 'Certificate of Election' from District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj after winning the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections, in Azamgarh (Image Courtesy: PTI)

    Following are the results of the June 23 bypolls.

    Uttar Pradesh
    Rampur Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi defeats Mohd Asim Raja of the SP by 42,192 votes.

    Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'nirahua' defeats nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav of the SP by 8,679 votes.

    Punjab
    Sangrur Lok Sabha seat: Simranjit Singh Mann of sad (Amritsar) beats nearest rival Gurmail Singh of AAP by 5,822 votes.

    Tripura
    Town Bardowali Assembly Seat: BJP's Manik Saha defeats nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress by 6,104 votes.

    Agartala assembly seat Congress' Sudip Roy Barman beats nearest rival BJP's Ashok Sinha by 3,163 votes.

    Jubarajnagar Assembly seat: BJP's Malina Debnath defeats nearest rival Shailendra Chandra Nath of CPI (m) by 4,572 votes.

    Surma assembly seat: BJP's Swapna Das beats nearest rival Baburam Satnami of Tipra Motha by 4,583 votes.

    Delhi
    Rajinder Nagar assembly seat AAP's Durgesh Pathak defeats nearest rival Rajesh Bhatia of the BJP by 11,468 votes.

    Jharkhand
    Mandar Assembly seat: Congress' Shilpi Neha Tirkey defeats nearest rival Gangotri Kujur of the BJP by 23,517 votes.

    Andhra Pradesh
    Atmakuru assembly seat: YSRC's Mekapati Vikram Reddy defeats nearest rival G Bharat Kumar Yadav of the BJP by 82,888 votes.

    X