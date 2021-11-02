For Quick Alerts
By Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes for the 29 assembly and 3 Lok Sabha seats today
India
New Delhi, Nov 02: Counting of votes will take place today in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli where by-elections were held on October 30.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Telangana
In Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest. The bye-election was held following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit the TRS and is contesting on a BJP ticket.
Karnataka
The by-polls are being seen as an electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who took charge after BS Yeddiyurappa resigned from the post in July this year. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment.
The elections were held for five Assembly seats in Assam, four Assembly seats in West Bengal, three each of Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats, Himachal Pradesh Assembly seats and Meghalaya Assembly setas, two each in Bihar Assembly, Karnataka Assembly and Rajasthan Assembly and one in Maharashtra Assembly, Haryana Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Mizoram Assembly and Telangana Assembly.