    By Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes for the 29 assembly and 3 Lok Sabha seats today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: Counting of votes will take place today in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli where by-elections were held on October 30.

    By Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes for the 31 assembly and 3 lok sabha seats today

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    8:07 AM, 2 Nov
    Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur are seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, which is currently grappling with an exodus of MLAs and senior leaders. In Santipur, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar had resigned from the Assembly.
    8:07 AM, 2 Nov
    Counting of votes for the by-elections on Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki assembly constituencies will start from 8 am
    7:55 AM, 2 Nov
    Assam
    The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up nominees in all five, while its former allies, the AIUDF and the BPF, are contesting in two and one seats respectively.
    7:55 AM, 2 Nov
    Telangana
    In Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest. The bye-election was held following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit the TRS and is contesting on a BJP ticket.
    7:54 AM, 2 Nov
    Dadra and Nagar Haveli
    Seven-time independent MP Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate against BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.
    7:53 AM, 2 Nov
    It is an important contest for the Chautalas as Abhay Chautala had won the 2010 bypolls from Ellenabad when Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat, and then retained it in 2014 and also in 2019 Assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA in the House.
    7:53 AM, 2 Nov
    Chautala, son of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, is contesting against Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JP candidate Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda.
    7:53 AM, 2 Nov
    Haryana
    The by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian INLD leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.
    7:52 AM, 2 Nov
    Meghalaya
    Former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah.
    7:52 AM, 2 Nov
    The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.
    7:51 AM, 2 Nov
    Karnataka
    The by-polls are being seen as an electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who took charge after BS Yeddiyurappa resigned from the post in July this year. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment.
    6:36 AM, 2 Nov
    Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.
    6:11 AM, 2 Nov
    The voting on Saturday passed off peacefully, with as high as 80% voting registered in many of the constituencies.
    6:05 AM, 2 Nov
    The bypoll results 2021 will decide the fate of some of the most high-profile candidates such as Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala, Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender and former footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh.
    6:05 AM, 2 Nov
    The Lok Sabha bypolls results will be declared for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. Elections for these Lok Sabha seats were held after the sitting MPs in these constituencies died.
    6:04 AM, 2 Nov
    The elections were held for five Assembly seats in Assam, four Assembly seats in West Bengal, three each of Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats, Himachal Pradesh Assembly seats and Meghalaya Assembly setas, two each in Bihar Assembly, Karnataka Assembly and Rajasthan Assembly and one in Maharashtra Assembly, Haryana Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Mizoram Assembly and Telangana Assembly.

