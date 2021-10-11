Business Magnate Kyle Mufti Plans to Change the Steel Industry Next Starting with India

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

North American Concrete is paving the way for concrete and rebar suppliers in a quickly changing industry. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the Canadian firm has sought out to start a new division manufacturing and distributing fiberglass rebar as an alternative to steel.

The tender in India went live yesterday morning, seeking suppliers that can fill the large orders which will be shipped and produced in Canada. Judging by the RFT, the operation is aiming to fill international order slips for building supply stores and contractors.

"Fiberglass rebar is the way of the future. The weight, corrosiveness, lack of adhesion and extreme climb in prices of steel has made GFRP a top priority of Mufti Holdings. The amount of tax money wasted on structures and applications which are inherently built to fail with this envelope is appalling considering alternatives are available. Longevity of projects could more than doubled without increased budgets." Says Kyle Mufti in a press statement this morning.

North American Rebar claims it will be able to deliver a product that is not only cheaper than steel, but twice the tensile strength with ongoing benefits. These arguments are centred around engineered ratings and the ease of use, transportation, and efficiency in comparison.

"By no means is FRP rebar new to the industry. We are simply taking a product and making it both accessible and affordable on a larger scale. Water treatment facilities, industrial applications, and MTO have already adopted this transition at large. Our goal is to see the majority follow suit while raising the industry standard. The innovation in India is making it a good place to start."

North American Rebar has exciting groundwork in place for the construction industry. North American Concrete's new division is apparently set to go public early January 2022 with new hiring positions already appearing on website.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 15:59 [IST]