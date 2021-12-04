PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs. 18,000 cr today: Soon, you can reach Delhi from Dehradun in just 2.5 hrs

Bus ferrying people to PM Modi's Dehradun rally collides with car; kills three of a family

oi-Prakash KL

Saharanpur, Dec 4: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were killed in a road accident on Saturday. The car in which they were travelling had a collision with a bus.

Reportedly, the bus was carrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dehradun. As per the cops, the bus rammed into the car near Mohand village in the Saharanpur district. The accident occurred in Biharigarh Police's limits.

The bus was ferrying people to the PM's rally in Dehradun, while the family was on its way to Saharanpur for a wedding shopping.

Junior Engineer in Dehradun water department Praveen Chauhan (45), his wife Manju Chauhan (42), daughter Shilpa (22), and two sons Vishnu(17) and Deekshant(20) were travelling in his Wagon R car to Saharanpur to shop for Shilpa's wedding, as per the reports.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma, Praveen, Manju, and Shilpa were killed on the spot, while the two sons suffered serious injuries and their condition is critical. The injured have been referred to a bigger facility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

A significant focus of the visit was on projects to improve the road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 17:11 [IST]