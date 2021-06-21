51-year-old man in Odisha given two doses of COVID vaccine in 30 minutes duration

Will we need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? Is it necessary

Bursting Myths: Does Covid-19 vaccine cause infertility in men, women?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 21: The Union health ministry on Monday reiterated there is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 vaccination causing infertility in men and women and asserted the jabs are safe and effective.

There have been media reports expressing concern regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination among people of reproductive age, the ministry said in a statement.

Over the last few days, certain media reports have highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) including the nurses, it said. Such misinformation and rumours were spread during the vaccination drives against polio and measles-rubella too, it added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 21:01 [IST]