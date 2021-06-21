YouTube
    Bursting Myths: Does Covid-19 vaccine cause infertility in men, women?

    New Delhi, June 21: The Union health ministry on Monday reiterated there is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 vaccination causing infertility in men and women and asserted the jabs are safe and effective.

    There have been media reports expressing concern regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination among people of reproductive age, the ministry said in a statement.

    Over the last few days, certain media reports have highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) including the nurses, it said. Such misinformation and rumours were spread during the vaccination drives against polio and measles-rubella too, it added.

    Monday, June 21, 2021, 21:01 [IST]
