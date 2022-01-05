Bulli Bai: Main accused lost mother to cancer, dad to COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: An 18 year old identified as Shweta Singh was held by the Mumbai Police on the accusation that she is the prime accused in the Bulli Bai case in which photographs off several Muslim women were posted on an app for auction.

The Mumbai Police also arrested on Vishal, an engineering students from Bengaluru for being a co-accused in the case. A report in India Today said that she was working on the instructions of her friend based in Nepal. She was being instructed by one Giyou regarding the activities to be carried out on the app.

She was using a fake Twitter handle called JattKhalsa07 and the same was used to upload hate posts and objectionable photos and comments. She lost both her parents. She first lost her mother to cancer and father to COVID-19 last year. She has two sisters and a brother. Singh was preparing for her engineering exams.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 11:57 [IST]