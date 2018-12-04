Bulandshahr violence: Main accused not yet arrested

Bullandshahr, Dec 4: Key accused in Bullandshahr riot case, Yogesh Raj, a Local Bajrang Dal head has not yet been arrested by Uttar Pradesh cops, as per latest media brief by the top cop.

In pressmeet held over Bullandshahr violence, ADG Law & Order Anand Kumar, said, "Four people have been arrested. I don't know about the organizations yet, but the main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj has not been arrested till now."

He went on say that it would be premature to say it was an intelligence failure or failure of any other agency. "No action will be taken against any policeman till the probe is complete, " he said.

The police has formed six teams to conduct the investigations and a SIT to ensure fair investigations.

Earlier, in connection with the violence in Bulandshahr the police lodged two FIRs. One FIR has been filed against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the protests that took place on Monday.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed when protesters attacked, ransacked the Sayana police station and a police van was set on fire. Singh was involved in the investigation in the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Dadri village who was lynched by a mob in September 2015 over another incident of alleged cow slaughter.