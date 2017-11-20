Building collapses due to fire at factory in Ludhiana, 3 dead

At least three people were killed as a building collapsed near a plastic manufacturing factory in Industrial Area- A near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday.

The incident occurred at industrial Area near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse flames.

"Around 8 to ten people are believed to have been trapped under the debris even as firefighting operations are underway," said Ludhiana Police Commissioner told ANI.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has arrived at the site.

The reason for the fire is yet to be known. No injuries have been reported yet.

#Punjab Team of National Disaster Response Force at the site of fire and building collapse in a plastic manufacturing factory in Industrial Area- A near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/4YJCvrrplS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

OneIndia News