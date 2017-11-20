Building collapses due to fire at factory in Ludhiana, 3 dead

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

At least three people were killed as a building collapsed near a plastic manufacturing factory in Industrial Area- A near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. 

Building collapses due to fire at factory in Ludhiana, 8 feared trapped
Visuals from Punjab's Ludhiana where fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing factory resulting in building collapse. Courtesy: ANI news

The incident occurred at industrial Area near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse flames.

"Around 8 to ten people are believed to have been trapped under the debris even as firefighting operations are underway," said Ludhiana Police Commissioner told ANI.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has arrived at the site.

The reason for the fire is yet to be known. No injuries have been reported yet.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

building collapse, ludhiana, ndrf

Please Wait while comments are loading...