Budget session to begin on Jan 29, Budget on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended that the Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.

The Recommendation of the session dates was made by the CCPA which met here.

The Winter session of Parliament ended today.

