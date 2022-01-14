Budget Session 2022 to commence on January 31; Union Budget to be tabled on February 1

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses, and conclude on April 8, sources said on Friday citing recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The first part of the session would conclude on February 11.

After a month-long recess, the part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the sources said.

