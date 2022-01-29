YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget like to propose GST Tribunal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The government is likely to set into motion the creation of a Goods and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal for speedy resolution of indirect tax litigations.

    Budget like to propose GST Tribunal

    The Budget to be presented in February is expected to focus on reducing compliance burden, resolving litigation and making the lives of businessmen easy. The budget is likely to mention a road map for the new body, a reported in the Hindustan Times said.

    As per the GST Law the Union Cabinet had in 2019 cleared a proposal to set up a national GSTAT and its regional benches. It had proposed that the national bench the tribunal shall be situated in Delhi and will be presided over by a president. It would consist of one technical member from the centre and another from the state.

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget gst

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X