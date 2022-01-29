Budget like to propose GST Tribunal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The government is likely to set into motion the creation of a Goods and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal for speedy resolution of indirect tax litigations.

The Budget to be presented in February is expected to focus on reducing compliance burden, resolving litigation and making the lives of businessmen easy. The budget is likely to mention a road map for the new body, a reported in the Hindustan Times said.

As per the GST Law the Union Cabinet had in 2019 cleared a proposal to set up a national GSTAT and its regional benches. It had proposed that the national bench the tribunal shall be situated in Delhi and will be presided over by a president. It would consist of one technical member from the centre and another from the state.

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 7:29 [IST]