Budget 2023: How to download PDF document, speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present last full-fledged Union Budget 2022-2023 of the Modi government tomorrow. The Budget speech of the finance minister will reveal the upcoming economic initiatives of the government for the new financial year.

According to news agency PTI report, the Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session which will continue till April 6.

Budget wishlist from the middle class, tax payers, corporates and other sectors of the economy, has suggested initiatives and urged the government to announce incentives to boost the consumption to accelerate the growth.

One can also find the pdf document of the Budget speech of the finance minister on https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/bspeech.php, after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

How to download Union Budget 2022-2023 PDF online?

The Budget documents will be available for download on https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament. It is also available on the Union Budget Mobile App.

All the 14 Budget documents will be available on the bilingual (English & Hindi) 'Union Budget Mobile App'.

How to download Union Budget Mobile App?

Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Union Budget web portal https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/. It is also available on Android and iOS platforms.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 16:44 [IST]