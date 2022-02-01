YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Budget 2022: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.

    Budget 2022: What gets cheaper

    The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, after contracting 7.3% the previous fiscal year.

    Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2022-23.

    CHEAPER

    • Clothes
    • Gemstones and Diamonds
    • Imitation jewellery
    • Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products
    • Steel scraps
    • Mobile phones
    • Mobile phone chargers

    COSTLIER

    • Duty on Umbrellas increased
    • All imported items

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget nirmala sitharaman diamond

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X