For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Union Budget 2022: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper
India
New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.
The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, after contracting 7.3% the previous fiscal year.
Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2022-23.
CHEAPER
- Clothes
- Gemstones and Diamonds
- Imitation jewellery
- Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products
- Steel scraps
- Mobile phones
- Mobile phone chargers
COSTLIER
- Duty on Umbrellas increased
- All imported items