Union Budget 2022: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.

The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, after contracting 7.3% the previous fiscal year.

Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2022-23.

CHEAPER

Clothes

Gemstones and Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products

Steel scraps

Mobile phones

Mobile phone chargers

COSTLIER

Duty on Umbrellas increased

All imported items