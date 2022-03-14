Parliament Budget Session 2022 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present J&K budget in Lok Sabha today

Parliament to resume second part of Budget Session from 14th March

New Delhi, Mar 14: The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament begins today. The session will conclude on 8th of next month and will have 19 sittings. This time, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional business time over the earlier schedule. The Parliament is set to return to its normal functioning schedule.

Both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will sit from 11 AM to 6 PM and will continue to use their chambers and galleries. The decision has been taken in the wake of decline in COVID-19 cases in the country. In view of the third wave of the pandemic, the two Houses worked in shifts in the first phase.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding not changing the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%, a 43 year low. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama to present the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today. Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held today in Parliament at 10 am. It seeks further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of STs in relation to Tripura. Tribal Affairs Min Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 today in LS In the Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is listed for consideration and passing in today's business of the House. Besides, discussion on the working of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is also listed. Besides, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be taken up for consideration and passing. The Bill will be moved by Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament today. She will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. Discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2021-22 and General discussion on the Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 are also listed in today's business of the Lok Sabha. During the first phase, discussions were held on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget 2022-23. The work productivity of Rajya Sabha was more than 101 percent during the session, while the productivity of Lok Sabha was recorded at 121 percent. The first phase of the Parliament session lasted till 11th February and a total of 10 sittings were held during this period. Several important bills are likely to be taken up during the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. These include Finance Bill 2022, Competition Amendment Bill, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Amendment Bill, National Dental Commission Bill, Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022. 