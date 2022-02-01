YouTube
    Budget 2022: Ministry of Science and Technology allocated Rs 14,217 crore

    New Delhi, Feb 1: The Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated Rs 14,217 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23, a 3.9 per cent decrease from last fiscal. The ministry has three departments - the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

    An amount of Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated to the Department of Science and Technology, Rs 2,581 crore to the Department of Biotechnology and Rs 5,636 crore have been allocated to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

    All these departments played a key role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Central Sector Schemes under the Department of Science and Technology were allocated Rs 2,894 crore, a drop from Rs 2,915 crore in 2021-22.

    At the same time, Rs 1,680 crore have been allocated to central sector schemes under the Department of Biotechnology, a drop from Rs 2,620 crore in 2021-22. Also, Rs 39 crore have been allocated to the Central Sector Schemes under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, an increase from Rs 35 crore in 2021-22.

    The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has been given Rs 5,562 crore. Overall, a 3.89 per cent decrease from 2021-22 in budget allocation has been seen from 2021-22 when Rs 14,793 crore was allocated. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 19:57 [IST]
    X