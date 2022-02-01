Budget 2022: Digital Rupee based on blockchain to be introduced this year

Check out the key features of new one-rupee currency note

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Reserve Bank of India will be introducing the 'digital rupee' using blockchain tech over the coming year.

Presenting budget 2022, Sitharaman said "Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy."

The finance minister also said a 30 per cent tax on proceeds of virtual or digital assets.

The RBI had said in July last year that it was working towards its own digital currency.

The RBI has repeatedly reiterated its strong views against cryptocurrencies, saying they pose serious threats to the macroeconomic and financial stability of the country and also doubted the number of investors trading on them and their claimed market value.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das too had reiterated his views against allowing cryptocurrencies, saying they are a serious threat to any financial system since they are unregulated by central banks.