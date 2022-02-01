Budget 2022: 5G mobile services rollout within 2022-23

Budget 2022: How long will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech be this year?

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that 5G mobile services rollout within 2022-23.

Presenting budget 2022, Sitharaman said that required spectrum auction will be conducted in 2022 for the rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers.

Telecom operators have established 5G trial sites in Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhi Nagar, and these metros and big cities will be the first places for launch of 5G services in the country, in 2022.

The indigenous 5G test bed, a technology development project initiated in telecom space, will enable development, testing and proliferation of 5G technology system components, cross-sectoral usecases, besides setting up foundation for the development of 6G Technology landscape' in the country.

A 6G 'Technology Innovation Group' or TIG has been constituted by the DoT with aim to co-create and participate in the development of 6G technology ecosystem through increased participation in capability description, standards development at global standard setting bodies.

