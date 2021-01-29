Budget 2021: An important decade for the first future of India says PM Modi

Budget 2021: Date, Time, Theme, How To Watch Union Budget Live Streaming Online

New Delhi, Jan 29: Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11 am. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat is likely to be the central theme of the central budget.

First time in the history of independent India, the Union Budget papers will not be printed. Usually, the budget paper is printed in the finance ministry's in house press, involving nearly 100 employees who have to stay together for nearly a fortnight till the time the papers are printed, sealed and delivered on the day of the Budget.

Job creation and revival of stressed sectors of the economy will most likely be priorities post-COVID-19. There are also expectations of farmer-friendly announcements which include increasing the current annual installment of Rs 6,000 given annually to farmers eligible under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Where to watch Union Budget 2021?

The Union Budget 2021 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV. Multiple social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter will also telecast the budget presentation LIVE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his customary address on January 29 gave a hint about how this year's budget would look like.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series," Modi said.

"Probably for the first time in India's history, the finance minister had to give four-five mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages," he said. "Therefore, I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of the series of the four-five mini budgets," Modi said in his remarks to the media before the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session.