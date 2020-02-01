Budget 2020: What gets cheaper, what gets more expensive

New Delhi, Feb 01: Smokers and tobacco consumers will have to shell out more for their indulgence as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued with the crackdown on cigarettes and tobacco products in her second budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this budget was aimed to boosting incomes and enhancing purchasing power, stressing that the economy's fundamentals were strong and inflation was well contained.

The following is a list of items that will turn costlier:

Cigarettes

Tobacco products

Footwear

Furniture

Catalytic converters

Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper

Wall fans

Cheaper

Import of newsprint, light weight coated paper to 5%.

Anti-dumpting duty on purified terephthalic acid (PTA) abolished.

Raw sugar,

Agro-animal based products,

Tuna bait, skimmed milk, certain alcoholic beverages,

Soya fibre, Soya protein