Budgam encounter: Sameer Tiger, man with M4 carbine trapped

A major encounter has broken out in in Budgam Kashmir. A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger who was recently seen sporting the carbine rifle is trapped.

Apart from him there are around 4 terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad too have also been trapped by the security forces. The encounter is taking place Fultipora, Pakharpora in Budgam, Central Kashmir.

Sameer Tiger was recently in the news after an image of him sporting an M4 Carbine rifle went viral. He is a key operative of the Hizbul Mujahideen and is classified as a Grade A++ terrorist.

The picture went on to suggest that it was the first time that terrorists in Kashmir have sourced the M4. There are several Intelligence Bureau alerts stating that Pakistan will make a desperate push in the next couple of days before the snow sets in.

