BSY says he will quit, but who will replace him

Bengaluru, July 26: With Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa announcing that he would resign, the big question is who would replace him. Sources tell OneIndia that observers would be sent from Delhi as the leadership change is effected in the state.

The observers could come down, following which a legislative party meeting would be held during which a new leader would be appointed.

Several names are doing the rounds by the central leadership would take a final call on the issue, the source cited above said. is always an element of surprise/suspense. The central leadership will surely have a stamp.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

This video of 22 seconds of @BSYBJP, will haunt #BJP for a long time ...... #YediyurappaResignation ... pic.twitter.com/KXZG8AdgSj — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) July 26, 2021

In fact all hopefuls must be praying that their names are not reported in the media. Take the appointments made by the BKP. There has always been an element of surprise. I would not like to make a guess. I would in fact concede that a name that would surprise anybody may be announced, he also says, India's leading psephologist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri said.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 13:03 [IST]