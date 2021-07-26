YouTube
    BSY says he will quit, but who will replace him

    Bengaluru, July 26: With Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa announcing that he would resign, the big question is who would replace him. Sources tell OneIndia that observers would be sent from Delhi as the leadership change is effected in the state.

    The observers could come down, following which a legislative party meeting would be held during which a new leader would be appointed.

    Several names are doing the rounds by the central leadership would take a final call on the issue, the source cited above said. is always an element of surprise/suspense. The central leadership will surely have a stamp.

    In fact all hopefuls must be praying that their names are not reported in the media. Take the appointments made by the BKP. There has always been an element of surprise. I would not like to make a guess. I would in fact concede that a name that would surprise anybody may be announced, he also says, India's leading psephologist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri said.

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 13:03 [IST]
    X