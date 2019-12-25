  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
    BSY announce Rs 10 lakh exgratia for the families of two killed in Mangaluru violence

    Bengaluru, Dec 25: The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday has announced Rs 10 lakh exgratia for the families of the two persons who died in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest violence in Mangaluru last week.

    On Monday, the state government had decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiry into the violent protests against the CAA in Mangaluru resulting in two deaths.

    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
    "CAA in Mangaluru will be decided only after the Crime Investigation Department inquiry," said the Karnataka CM today.

    Mangaluru violence: Police release video of anti-CAA protesters

    Yediyurappa said those who were speaking against CAA were not able to or ready to say how would the Act would affect minority Muslim brothers.

    Last week, BSY visited the trouble-hit Mangaluru and also appealed to people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering and assured his government's commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens.

    Earlier, blaming the saffron brigade for the violence and accusing police of inciting it, several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had demanded a high-level probe by a sitting High Court judge into the incident.

    Mangaluru police firing: Karnataka govt decides on CID, magisterial probe into violence

    Two persons were killed in a police firing in Mangaluru on last Thursday after the protest against the CAA turned violent. The city was brought under curfew and mobile internet service was suspended following the protest violence.

    On Sunday, the curfew was relaxed in Mangaluru till 6 pm with the situation in the city peaceful after violent protests against the CAA 2019.

