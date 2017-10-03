BSP leader shot dead, violence erupts in Allahabad

Protests erupted in Allahabad after a leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was shot dead on Tuesday morning. Angry protestors set to two buses on fire and damaged a private hospital.

Rajesh Yadav, who had contested 2017 assembly polls on a BSP ticket, was shot at about 2.30 am outside the Allahabad University's Tarachand Hostel. Yadav had gone to meet someone along with a friend. They reportedly had an argument with a group of people, who threw stones at their car and then shot the politician in his stomach.

The police is trying to control the violent mob and described the situation as tense.

This morning, a mob of about 50 attacked the hospital, ransacking it and also allegedly attacked journalists there, snatching and breaking their cameras and mobile phones.

OneIndia News