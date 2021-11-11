BSF jurisdiction row: Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's move

Chandigarh, Nov 11: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution against Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF ) to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State.

It was passed in the absence of the only two BJP members of the state assembly. "Punjab is a land of martyrs... they have made exemplary sacrifices in our country's freedom struggle. Punjab police is a unique patriotic force which has contributed immensely in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. As per the Constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose, Government of Punjab is fully competent," the resolution moved by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stated.

It added, "The decision of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km by the Union Government is an expression of distrust towards the state Police and people of Punjab. This is their insult too,"

Last month, the Centre had amended the BSF Act authorising the guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The resolution passed by the assembly further stated that the Centre should have sought the state government's opinion before amending the BSF act and added that the law and order situation in Punjab is totally under control and there is no need to extend the jurisdiction of BSF. "All the political parties of Punjab have unanimously condemned the decision of Union government and have demanded that the Union Government should withdraw notification dated 11.10.2021 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Randhawa termed the Centre's move as an "attack on the federal structure". He also said that the House members should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia told the House that the state government should pass a decision that the Punjab Police would not co-operate with the BSF beyond 15 km, while Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sought the support of all the political parties over this issue, claiming that it is a joint fight.

"We are committed to protect Punjab and if required will approach SC in this matter," the Punjab CM added. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 16:07 [IST]