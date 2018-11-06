BSF jawan shared numbers of senior officials with ISI

New Delhi, Nov 6: The jawan of the Border Security Force, who was arrested on charges of spying had shared photographs of the fencing and border roads with the ISI, Pakistan.

It may be recalled that the accused, Sheikh Riazuddin was arrested after the intelligence reported that he had been in touch with the ISI. During the course of the investigation, the agencies learnt that he had shared sensitive information with the ISI agents. He is also alleged to have shared contact numbers of senior BSF officials.

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, they said. He is a resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district and was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in the Ferozepur Sector in Punjab.

Two mobile-phones and seven SIM cards were seized from him, police said.

Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they said.

The accused shared the information from his mobile-phone, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act was registered against him at the Mamdot police station following a complaint by the deputy commandant of the 29th Battalion, they said. Ranjit Singh, the investigation officer, on Sunday said the jawan will be produced in a court for police remand.