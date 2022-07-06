Bring it on BJP, I'm not afraid: Mahua on complaints over Goddess Kali remark

Kolkata, July 06: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, under fire for her Kaali remark on Wednesday, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that she was not afraid of their goons, their police, most certainly not their trolls.

Her Tweet comes after Jiten Chatterjee, a BJP leader filed a First Information Report (FIR), accusing Moitra of hurting religious feelings by her allegedly controversial remarks on the film Kaali.

"Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need backup forces," Moitra tweeted.

Two complaints had been lodged against Moitra by the BJP. While the first complaint was lodged by the BJP workers, the second was lodged by the Bengal BJP leader Rajarshi Lahiri at the Rabindra Sarobar police station.

Police complaint registered against TMC leader Mahua Moitra for her comments on Goddess Kali

While taking part in India Today Conclave East held in Kolkata, Moitra had said it is up to individuals how they view their gods. "If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she had said.

While the BJP went hammer and tongs against Moitra and wondered if it was the official stand of West Bengal's ruling party to insult Hindu gods and goddesses, the TMC distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.

