YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him, says Hindu Sena

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: A group of people claiming to be members of the Hindu Sena held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday demanding that 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim be brought back to India and hanged.

    The protest started around 12.30 pm and around 10-15 members participated in it, the Hindu Sena said.

    Dawood Ibrahim
    Dawood Ibrahim

    Carrying placards, the protesters also burnt a poster of Dawood Ibrahim and raised slogans against him.

    Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said, 'Justice has not been delivered even after 28 years. We demand that the government should bring back Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India and hang him.' Over 250 people were killed when 12 coordinated bomb blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai dawood ibrahim

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X