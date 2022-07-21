Break BJP's prison, break its shackles...: Mamata urges people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, July 21: Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that it won't get single-party majority in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, as the saffron camp will be "swept away from power" at the Centre.

Speaking at a massive TMC rally here, Banerjee said the next general election will be held on the mantra of "vote for rejection of BJP".

"The BJP will be swept away from power by the people's mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government," she said.

"Break BJP's prison, break its shackles; we have to bring in a people's government in 2024," the feisty Trinamool Congress boss said at the Martyrs' Day rally amid thunderous applause.

She also criticised the BJP for trying to stifle the opposition by using central agencies and institutions, contending that those who had no role in the Independence struggle are now trying to rewrite the country's history.

Watch: Mamata makes, serves 'pani puris to people in Darjeeling

Banerjee slammed the Union government over the increase in GST rates on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg, terming it as "anti-people".

"What will the people eat when the BJP is implementing GST on everything, even puffed rice and milk powder. How will the poor survive in this country?" she said.

Cautioning the saffron camp, the chief minister also said if it tries to dislodge the Bengal government "just like in Maharashtra, they would get a befitting reply".

"After dislodging the government in Maharashtra, they (BJP) have been speaking of carrying out similar operations in Jharkhand and other states, including Bengal.

"Let me remind them that this is the land of the Royal Bengal Tiger; if they try to interfere, a befitting reply will follow," the chief minister added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 17:37 [IST]