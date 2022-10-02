Everything will be clear in a day or two: Rahul's aide on Rajasthan crisis

Braving rains, Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering in Mysuru; video goes viral

New Delhi, Oct 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday braved rains to address a huge gathering in Mysuru and this video has now gone viral on social media sites.

The former Congress president, who is leading 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', himself shared the clip on his social media sites and wrote, "Uniting India, No one can stop us. By raising the voice of India, No one can stop us. Will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the India Jodi Yatra, [sic]"

Senior Congress leader Congress Jairam Ramesh too posted the clip, saying that nothing can stop the yatra. "Bereft of heavy rain in Mysore on the evening of Gandhi Jayanti @RahulGandhi addressing a public meeting. It was a clear announcement. No power can stop #BharatJodoYatra from uniting the country against hate, against unemployment and inflation, [sic]" he posted.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV tweeted, "The day began with the blessings of Bapu and ended with the rains blessing it. Despite the heavy downpour, Shri @RahulGandhi stood right there addressing the Yatris. #BharatJodoYatra."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said on this occasion "we pledge to unite India" in the same manner the Father of the Nation had united the country against injustice.

"Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. He explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi. "

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 21:42 [IST]