Brain fog? COVID long-haulers may suffer from memory loss, struggle to think clearly, here's how to beat it

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 05: A recent study from DePaul University in Chicago suggests that "brain fog" can persist and even worsen for those who were infected months before.

Long-haulers continue to have symptoms long after their COVID diagnosis, and these symptoms can be mental as well as physical.

The study looked at nearly 280 long-haulers to determine how their symptoms changed over time.

It found while most reported an overall reduction in most symptoms, several neurocognitive symptoms got worse over time.

So, what is Brain fog?

A person who suffers from Brain fog might feel less mentally sharp than usual.

Thoughts and emotions may feel numb, and everyday activities may seem to require more effort.

Some people describe it as a foggy haze that makes it harder to access their thoughts or plan ahead.

Symptoms of brain fog

feeling "spacy" or confused

feeling fatigued

thinking more slowly than usual, and needing more time to complete simple tasks

being easily distracted

having trouble organizing thoughts or activities

forgetfulness, such as forgetting daily tasks or losing a train of thought

word-finding difficulties



Treatment and prevention

medication, including anti-anxiety medication, antidepressants, or stimulants for ADHD psychotherapy to talk about anxiety and develop coping skills support groups time management systems to help a person remain focused adjustments at school or work, such as extra test-taking time exercise, deep breathing, and meditation Getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water, and remaining nourished may also help reduce the risk of brain fog

Other causes of brain fog

Numerous medical conditions can cause brain fog. It is important not to ignore this symptom, especially if it does not get better with home treatment.

Some potential reasons a person might develop brain fog include:

hunger, dehydration, or vitamin deficiencies

neurological conditions such as dementia or a head injury

chronic illnesses such as lupus

illegal drugs and alcohol

certain medications, such as chemotherapy

Home remedies to get rid of brain fog include:

sleeping 8 to 9 hours per night.

managing stress by knowing your limitations and avoiding excessive alcohol and caffeine.

exercising

Spend less time on computer and mobile phone - remind yourself to take a break

Change your diet.

strengthening your brain power (try volunteering or solving brain puzzles)

finding enjoyable activities