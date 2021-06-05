Brain fog? COVID long-haulers may suffer from memory loss, struggle to think clearly, here's how to beat it
New Delhi, June 05: A recent study from DePaul University in Chicago suggests that "brain fog" can persist and even worsen for those who were infected months before.
Long-haulers continue to have symptoms long after their COVID diagnosis, and these symptoms can be mental as well as physical.
The study looked at nearly 280 long-haulers to determine how their symptoms changed over time.
It found while most reported an overall reduction in most symptoms, several neurocognitive symptoms got worse over time.
So, what is Brain fog?
A person who suffers from Brain fog might feel less mentally sharp than usual.
Thoughts and emotions may feel numb, and everyday activities may seem to require more effort.
Some people describe it as a foggy haze that makes it harder to access their thoughts or plan ahead.
Symptoms of brain fog
- feeling "spacy" or confused
- feeling fatigued
- thinking more slowly than usual, and needing more time to complete simple tasks
- being easily distracted
- having trouble organizing thoughts or activities
- forgetfulness, such as forgetting daily tasks or losing a train of thought
- word-finding difficulties
Treatment and prevention
- medication, including anti-anxiety medication, antidepressants, or stimulants for ADHD
- psychotherapy to talk about anxiety and develop coping skills
- support groups
- time management systems to help a person remain focused
- adjustments at school or work, such as extra test-taking time
- exercise, deep breathing, and meditation
- Getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water, and remaining nourished may also help reduce the risk of brain fog
Other causes of brain fog
Numerous medical conditions can cause brain fog. It is important not to ignore this symptom, especially if it does not get better with home treatment.
Some potential reasons a person might develop brain fog include:
hunger, dehydration, or vitamin deficiencies
neurological conditions such as dementia or a head injury
chronic illnesses such as lupus
illegal drugs and alcohol
certain medications, such as chemotherapy
Home remedies to get rid of brain fog include:
- sleeping 8 to 9 hours per night.
- managing stress by knowing your limitations and avoiding excessive alcohol and caffeine.
- exercising
- Spend less time on computer and mobile phone - remind yourself to take a break
- Change your diet.
- strengthening your brain power (try volunteering or solving brain puzzles)
- finding enjoyable activities