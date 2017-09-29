Braid-cutting incidents: J&K Police sets up SIT

Srinagar, Sep 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in every district of the Valley to investigate the braid-cutting incidents.

The police also established helplines so that people could inform and seek assistance with regard to any braid- cutting incidents.

"To speed up the investigation process, Special Investigation Team (SIT) have also been constituted in every district headquarters of the Valley," a police spokesman said.

The person who will give credible information and assist in nabbing any anti-social element found in such incidents will be rewarded with Rs 3 lakh by the IG (inspector general of police) Kashmir, he said.

"General public is requested to call on the helpline numbers in case of any suspicious movement. The particulars of that person will be kept secret," the spokesman said.

The district Senior Superintendents of Police, said the police spokesman, have been directed to utilise all the resources under their command and intensify joint patrolling with the people of their respective jurisdictions to nab the culprits. The police community group meetings were also held to advise people in assisting them in keeping a close vigil regarding braid-cutting incidents in their respective areas, he said.

